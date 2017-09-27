Mole not entirely to blame for Rhymney line rail delays yesterday, Network Rail confirms A mole may not be entirely to blame for rail delays on the Rhymney line yesterday, Network Rail has said.

Llanbradach rail delays caused by “a trespassing mole” A person has been hit by a train at Llanbradach station, causing delays and cancellations expected to last until 4pm.

Caerphilly teacher cleared of “sexually motivated” actions towards pupil, 15, could still be struck off The actions of a teacher who sent a birthday card to a 15-year-old pupil and wrote "cryptic" messages on her exam paper were not sexually motivated, a hearing committee has ruled.

First-aid company provides Cardiff Boat Tours with defibrillator A Caerphilly-based first-aid training company has supplied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to a Cardiff tour company.



Gymnastics: Crumlin club’s pride after medal haul A club has spoken of its pride after one of its gymnasts won gold at a national competition.

