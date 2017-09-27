'Independent Community News Service of the Year'
Mole not entirely to blame for Rhymney line rail delays yesterday, Network Rail confirms

MOLE TRAIN: Emergency services double-checked the Rhymney line

A mole may not be entirely to blame for rail delays on the Rhymney line yesterday, Network Rail has said.


Police make one arrest after man seen with samurai sword outside Hengoed Primary School

A primary school was on lockdown this morning after a man with a sword was spotted outside.


Llanbradach rail delays caused by “a trespassing mole”

A person has been hit by a train at Llanbradach station, causing delays and cancellations expected to last until 4pm.


Police appeal after woman’s purse is stolen in Blackwood shop

Police want to speak to this woman regarding a theft of a purse in Blackwood

Police are appealing for information after a woman's purse was stolen in Blackwood.


Caerphilly teacher cleared of “sexually motivated” actions towards pupil, 15, could still be struck off

Luke Stewart was a maths teacher in Cardiff. Photo: Wales News Service

The actions of a teacher who sent a birthday card to a 15-year-old pupil and wrote "cryptic" messages on her exam paper were not sexually motivated, a hearing committee has ruled.


First-aid company provides Cardiff Boat Tours with defibrillator

A Caerphilly-based first-aid training company has supplied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to a Cardiff tour company.


Gymnastics: Crumlin club’s pride after medal haul

Bethany Paull, of Valleys Gymnastics Academy

A club has spoken of its pride after one of its gymnasts won gold at a national competition.


Rugby Union: Bedwas steamroller Bargoed as relentless winning run continues

Lewis Evans had a fine afternoon from the tee as Bedwas scored five past Bargoed

A dominant second-half performance earned Bedwas a fourth successive bonus-point win on a showery Saturday afternoon in the Principality Premiership East.


