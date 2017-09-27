Mole not entirely to blame for Rhymney line rail delays yesterday, Network Rail confirms
A mole may not be entirely to blame for rail delays on the Rhymney line yesterday, Network Rail has said.
A primary school was on lockdown this morning after a man with a sword was spotted outside.
A person has been hit by a train at Llanbradach station, causing delays and cancellations expected to last until 4pm.
Police are appealing for information after a woman's purse was stolen in Blackwood.
The actions of a teacher who sent a birthday card to a 15-year-old pupil and wrote "cryptic" messages on her exam paper were not sexually motivated, a hearing committee has ruled.
A Caerphilly-based first-aid training company has supplied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to a Cardiff tour company.
A club has spoken of its pride after one of its gymnasts won gold at a national competition.
A dominant second-half performance earned Bedwas a fourth successive bonus-point win on a showery Saturday afternoon in the Principality Premiership East.